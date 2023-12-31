Suara.com – The Indonesian national team has gained additional new strength ahead of their participation in the 2023 Asian Cup, which will take place from 12 January to 10 February 2024 in Qatar.

Shin Tae-yong, coach of the Indonesian national team, has invited Choi Ju-young to join the Red and White Team.

Choi Ju-young, a 71-year-old man from South Korea, has an extraordinary track record as a football team doctor. How impressive has his career been?

Indonesian national team players train at the training camp in Turkiye (pssi.org)

Choi Ju-young has an astonishing history in the world of football, being listed as the South Korean national team doctor during the 2002 World Cup.

At that time, under the South Korean Football Federation (KFA), Guus Hiddink, the head coach, asked Choi Ju-young for help to support the Taeguk Warriors.

The results were very impressive, with the high enthusiasm of the players bringing the South Korean national team to the semifinals of the 2002 World Cup.

Choi Ju-young has also contributed at the U-20 level, helping Shin Tae-yong when he led the South Korean U-20 national team in the 2017 U-20 World Cup.

At that time, Shin Tae-yong served as head coach, while Choi Ju-young served as Medical Team Manager for the South Korean U-20 national team.

After his experience in South Korea, Choi Ju-young moved to the Vietnam national team in 2019, invited directly by Vietnam coach, Park Hang-seo.

Even though he only worked until 2021, his contribution was significant.

After returning to South Korea to work as a doctor in a hospital, now Choi Ju-young has received an offer to work with Shin Tae-yong again on the Indonesian national team.

His presence has again become an important element in the Indonesian national team's journey towards the 2023 Asian Cup.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam