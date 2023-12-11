Whether you already have a smartwatch or are looking to change yours for a better one, there are many options on the table, in many cases at prices that seem like a joke. Low cost is precisely the specialty of AliExpress, which has smartwatches at unbeatable prices in Spain to give and take.

In particular, they have a brand: Zeblade, the queen of the entry-level range, which squeezes every penny out of its models so that for very little money you have a fairly complete smartwatch. Right now, for example, you can buy the Zeblade Ares 3 Pro on AliExpress Choice for only 30 euros.

It is a smart watch with classic design and AMOLED screen, heart rate monitor, more than 100 sports modes and practically everything you need to quantify your day-to-day activity.

This smartwatch has more than 100 sports modes, AMOLED screen and a fairly classic and elegant design.

Also, as we mentioned, it comes from AliExpress but through Choice, which is the local version of the store, the one that already has its products in Spain, so you will not have to wait weeks for the arrival of your purchase nor will they having to go through customs.

If you buy this watch now for 30 euros, you will have it at home in about five days maximum. If not, for each day of delay they will give you gift vouchers to compensate for the inconvenience.

Three colors and premium look at a ridiculous price

For the price it has, You can buy the edition of the Zeblade Ares 3 Pro that you prefer: blue, black or grayall with the same functions and features and all with a design that seems much more expensive than its price reflects.

The screen is color, with an AMOLED panel and resistant to shocks and scratches. In addition, it is a sports watch, although it does not have integrated GPS. Yes, you can connect via Bluetooth to the mobile phone, and in fact this connection is necessary for another key function, which is Synchronization of calls and message notifications, WhatsApp and other applications.

According to the manufacturer, with normal to intensive use, the battery life is approximately one week. It helps that it has Always on Display screen modes, which turn it off completely except for the pixels essential to display the time and notifications.

Although it does not use Wear OS, Google’s operating system for watches, it is perfectly compatible with both Android watches and iPhone, and has its own app to view data such as sleep quality or calories burned during exercise.

