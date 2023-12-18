Thanks to Gönül telling him that Ayla was behind the olive oil business scam, Sengül was able to get his house back. He threatened to report Berk's mother to the police if they didn't reach an agreement!

Ayla didn't know how Sengül had found out what she had done and that's why she was shocked to discover that Gönül had betrayed her. Berk's mother had trusted her and this stab was something she was not going to ignore.

Gönül was very upset when he discovered that the electrical installation in his restaurant is illegal. Some men have shown up at his premises to check it out and have closed his business until further notice. “This is the way I make a living!” Afra's mother shouts, trying to make people feel sorry for her.

At that moment, Ayla appears and sits gloating at one of the tables on the terrace. “You betrayed me to Sengül, so I betrayed you. It seems like a very fair revenge to me,” explains Berk's mother.

Gönül can barely answer her… she is devastated! Furthermore, Ayla emphasizes that her plan to get Orhan back was absurd and that it was never going to work. Will Afra's mother raise her head?