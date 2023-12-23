After several chapters of pure and simple intensity, the second season of the anime Jujutsu Kaisen It is very close to completion. With one chapter to go, many are already thinking if it will be the best anime of the year, but there is something that has caught fans of the series off guard: the return of Mei Mei.

But its appearance has been most unexpected. Although many thought that her return was going to be a little more reserved, MAPPA has gone all out and recreated shot by shot one of the most controversial and uncomfortable scenes in the entire series.

After having escaped from Shibuya, as Nanami asked her, Mei Mei and her brother hide in a hotel in Malaysia. However, this scene is quite unique (and unnecessary), as we see the sorceress completely naked in bed next to her little brother. Ui Uiimplying that they had had relationships and she was manipulating him in her favor.

This scene already caused a stir in the manga when it came out and it was expected that the studio would not be so direct, but as can be seen in the reactions of the public, the majority of viewers have raised an eyebrow at the situation and have been left with a face of not knowing what is happening. Even so, Jujutsu Kaisen Keep going and hope to finish the season in style on December 28.

