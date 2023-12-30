After a career of 33 years, Bobby Kotick left his position as head of Activision Blizzard King yesterday. To no one's surprise, company employees are relievedsince the manager was known for his controversies and his decisions that negatively impacted many employees.

The community in general celebrated Kotick's departure from the industry and, now, some workers from Activision Blizzard decided to share some anecdotes to show that absolutely no one will miss the now former manager.

Activision Blizzard employees kill Bobby Kotick

Now that the manager is not part of Activision Blizzard Kingsome workers decided to attack him directly for his actions and for further complicating the work of entire teams. Christina Pollocka developer who worked on Call of Duty, confessed that the manager's decisions the games he worked on got worse.

He also remembered when Kotick threatened to kill an employee in a context that was not detailed. The creative assures that this created a tense atmosphere, but that she still raised her voice to demand the manager's dismissal.

“I worked on (Call of Duty) for 2 years as a programmer at Demonware. Bobby's decisions made our games worse. In the first month it was learned that she had threatened to kill an employee. In the meeting that followed, no one wanted to speak first. So I demanded his firing in front of everyone,” Pollock revealed.

This occurred in 2006, but it did not come to light until 2021 after an investigation. Activision Blizzard officials accepted that the event happened, but only offered a sarcastic apology and the matter has not been discussed since.

Andy Belfordformer development director at Ovewartch, said that Kotick's decisions also affected Overwatch 2. According to the details, the manager denied them help and more time to plan the release of the sequel on Steam.

He added that the manager created and contributed to a poor work culture, which sooner or later impacted various employees, especially the lowest paid and hardest working people. Likewise, he stated that the company's management made “decisions that made no sense.”

Everyone is relieved by Bobby Kotick's retirement

Here you can read all the news related to Bobby Kotick.

