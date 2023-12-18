With 7 seasons behind it, Rick and Morty is already one of the most popular animated comedy series of the last decade. While there are plans to continue the main show for many, many more years, in 2024 A spin-off will debut that, certainly, gave a lot to talk about for its animation style.

Last year it was announced that the Adult Swim show was going to have a new spin-off in the form of an anime. This unique project is run by Takashi Sano, who worked on Tower of God, Lupine III and more projects. While waiting for a release date, those responsible for it have just shown a new trailer.

Related video: Video games that should be movies or series

This is Rick and Morty: The Anime

Specifically, the footage shows a brief sequence in which Rick Sanchezperformed in this version by Yōhei Tadano, encounters versions of himself from other universes. We also had a first look at the design of Summerwho will have the voice of Akiha Matsui. The clip ends abruptly, so no further details regarding the release were shared.

The trailer generated all kinds of opinions, although it seems that the series will maintain the irreverent tone of the main show. Many fans consider this spin-off to be unnecessary and that no one asked for it. Others were harsher and stated that it looks “terrible”, especially in the animation section.

“Just looks like bad animation,” said one fan. “Who the hell asked for this?” commented another. “The animation looks terrible, but I will watch (the series),” noted a third.

Although comments like these abound on social networks, the truth is that many fans they're excited for the new Rick and Morty anime. This is not surprising, since we must remember that the franchise already had Japanese-style animated shorts: Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God.

Fans criticize the new Rick and Morty anime

Rick and Morty: The Anime will arrive sometime in 2024. We know it will air on Adult Swim y HBO Max.

But tell us, does this project catch your attention? Do you think the criticism is unfair? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Rick and Morty.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of High on Life

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente