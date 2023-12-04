When the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), dependent on the United Nations, issues a warning about climate change, it must be taken very seriously.

We are coming off a scorching summer in much of the northern hemisphere, yet record temperatures have been recorded, both on the surface of the oceans and in the air.

In fact, the month of July was the hottest month in the last 120,000 years, experts consider.

Greenhouse gases continue to increase, which not only causes more and more species to become extinct, but also to previously exceptional episodes such as heat waves, now becoming the norm in summers.

And in fact, data through October shows that 2023 will have warmed 1.4°C above the pre-industrial averagewhich is higher than the previous two warmest years, which were 2020 and 2016.

Because of this, scientists are convinced that 2023 will definitely end as the hottest year in historyand it seems that 2024 will follow the same pace.

And Professor Petteri Taalas, Secretary General of the WMO, has pointed out that “the levels of greenhouse gases are a record. The temperatures global are also a record. Sea level rise has set another record. Antarctica sea ice is at its lowest level.”

“These are more than just statistics. We risk losing the race to save our glaciers and slow sea level rise. “We cannot return to the climate of the 20th century, but we must act now to limit the risks of an increasingly inhospitable climate in this century and beyond,” he says.

“Extreme weather conditions are destroying lives and livelihoods on a daily basis, underscoring the imperative to ensure everyone is protected by early warning services,” he adds.

In fact, it clarifies that carbon dioxide levels are 50% higher than before the industrial revolution and this means that both the atmosphere and the surface of the ocean are heating up a lot, causing this increase in temperatures, in addition to more regular heat waves and with it more fires and drought.