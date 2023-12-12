La Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced this morning the death of E3. As you can imagine, the news spread like wildfire on social networks and players did not take long to react to the end of the iconic video game event. Much of the community mourned its endespecially since its story ended with cancellations and many problems involved.

This is how players reacted to the death of E3

In case you don’t remember, The last edition of E3 was held in 2021. It was an event that left much to be desired, as its digital format did not meet the expectations of the players and caused the ESA to lose a lot of money.

Posteriorly, Its 2022 and 2023 editions were canceled despite all attempts to rescue it and revive its popularity. Due to this unfortunate end, players were disappointed and sad about the death of the event.

The entire community agrees that it is the end of an era for the industry, because for more than 2 decades the event was full of important announcements. Some players stated that the pandemic was the final blow to the show, while others believe that the organizers did not know how to adapt to the new market dynamics.

“E3 always felt like mid-year Christmas, it really sucks that we’re never going to have that feeling of everything being under one roof again,” said one disappointed fan.

Some fans who were able to attend the fair shared some of their anecdotes and photographs. On the other hand, there are also people who claim that they will not miss the event at all, since its last editions were bad and, in general, the fair was full of moments little enjoyable.

“It is the end of an era and of so many memories. “Guess we’ll just have to rely on Ubisoft to show us 30-minute Just Dance segments on their own show over the summer,” one player joked.

Finally, there are players who believe that the ESA wasted a great opportunity since, from their perspective, they had everything for E3 to return with a vengeance. Even despite the popularity of other events organized by Geoff KeighleyAs the Summer Game Fest.

