Expectations are always very high when we are going to receive the iPhone new every year and Apple He did not want to disappoint with him 15especially with its most powerful version, the Pro MAX. This spectacular smartphone is at the forefront in several aspects that we will now detail and, if it is not, it is close to being the best mobile phone today. Users who have purchased it in Amazon This is what they recognize, giving it the best rating that an iPhone has on the platform, with 4.7 out of 5. At this time, it also has its first reduction, which leaves it at 1,399 euros.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro MAX (256 GB) – Titanium White

Buy the iPhone 15 Pro MAX at the best price





It is iPhone 15 Pro MAX It hasn't been on sale for even three months and has remained at its official price of 1,459 euros until a few hours ago. Now get 60 euros discount on Amazon and it can be ours for 1,399 euros. Shipping is free and fast for Prime users or those who take advantage of the service's one-month free trial when ordering.

The iPhone 15 Pro MAX is one of the reference smartphones in the current market, with a screen 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR with resolution of 2,532 x 1,170 dots, ProMotion up to 120 Hz of soda, a peak brightness of 2.000 nits and a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1.

It arrives mounting the new Apple A17 Pro processor, with a 8GB RAM and internal storage 256 GB.

As for its rear camera module, it has the lens 48 MP main, f/1.78; the 12 MP wide angle, f/2.2 and the 12 MP 5x telephoto lens, f/2.8. The front one has 12 MP f/2.2.

Your battery 4.422 mAhalthough at first the figure does not seem like much, its optimization is spectacular and It reaches more than five hours of screen time with 5G use and will still have 30% left of the battery. An excellent figure, very far from the poor two hours it takes to fully charge.

Its operating system is the new iOS 17, featuring wireless connectivity through 5G (sub-6 GHz), Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA, WiFi 6EWiFi 802.11ax (6th Gen) with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.3, ultra-wideband chip and NFC for contactless payments.

It is Thread compatible, has IP68 resistance rating, stereo sound, FaceID and action button.

Best positive comment

“Small improvements at all levels”by Switch (5 out of 5 stars)

I'm not going to go into technical data because if you're reading reviews of this phone you probably already know all the features it has. Simply say that all the 'small' improvements of the iPhone 15 Pro Max add up to a device that excites you if you are a geek or simply simplifies your daily life. Smaller borders (which it seems not but it is noticeable), a camera system that is a pleasure to use with the new 5x magnification and 24mm photos. The new side button seems silly but in the end it is like the dynamic island, I really like using it. Double base storage, the battery a bit better than the previous generation (you can see the MrWhostheboss comparison on YouTube), a 3nn chip that we didn't notice but which is a small marvel of engineering… The iPhone 15 is a generation that polishes a system that already worked well and elevates the experience of using iPhone + iOS to a level of excellence. As a secondary phone I have a Samsung Fold 5 and except for watching movies, the Fold's interior screen is a delight, iPhone and iOS are light years ahead of any other smartphone manufacturer.

Recommended if you are a professional in the sector, a photographer, or simply a person who wants a VERY good device that does not cause problems and that has a life cycle of many years that justifies the expense. 11/10.

Best comment with objections

“Excellent mobile, but…”by toneti (4 out of 5 stars)

The Mobile is amazing, good finishes, thinner screen frames, excellent sound, good battery, small improvements that establish it as one of the best mobiles on the market. As for cameras, in video they are king, but in photos I have not noticed significant improvements. What's more, I have an honor magic 5 pro and depending on what conditions it has better performance on this device. I was disappointed by the screen, it is light years away from honor in terms of brightness, I don't know if it is a defect of my unit but I don't see it as vivid as other iPhone models I have had.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide financial benefit.

Images | Ricardo Aguilar for Xataka

