The latest events in the marriage of the starlet and the tamer have caused everything to explode. Ángel has thrown Bárbara out of the house, at gunpoint, away from her children.

Bárbara looks for Chelo and holds a press conference to inform the media and all of Spain that she has been an abused woman and that she is going to fight until the end for custody of Sofía and Ángel.

Now the moment of truth has arrived. Ángel and Bárbara face each other in court, in addition, the tamer has filed a lawsuit against the star for abandoning the home:

“I am not going to lose custody of my children. “I have been an abused woman for eight years and it is only fair that they give me my children back,” she says upon arriving at the courthouse.

Ángel has separated him from his children. At that moment the tamer arrives and denies all the accusations that the starlet has made about him.

What Bárbara does not imagine is that it will be very difficult for her to find support to declare in her favor and, most importantly, to believe in her words and not those of Ángel Cristo.