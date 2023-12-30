In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

If you're looking for a survival experience that will make you jump out of your seat, Sons Of The Forest It's your game. This title has become one of the most played and acclaimed on Steam this 2023and now you can immerse yourself in its terrifying world for only 26 euros on Gamivo.

Developed by the creators of The Forest, this game takes you to a remote island with a mission to find a missing millionaire. But what you find is a hell populated by cannibals and indescribable horrors.

Sons Of The Forest en Gamivo

A totally new survival experience

Sons Of The Forest redefines the survival horror genre with an open world simulator that allows you to experience total freedom. There are no forced quests or NPCs telling you what to do: It's you against the world, and every decision is yours.

Prepare to face demons and mutated creatures in an environment where no place is safe. Armed with guns, axes and electric batons, you must protect yourself and your loved ones in this hostile world. But Sons Of The Forest isn't just about fighting: it's also about building and creating shelters that protect you from the terrors out there.

Changing seasons and cooperative play

One of the most immersive features of the game is the changing of seasons. Catch salmon in spring and summer, store meat for harsh winters. And he remembers: you are not alone on this island. As resources become scarce, others will also seek to survive.

Plus, you don't have to face this scary world alone. Sons Of The Forest offers a cooperative mode so you can survive with friends, share resources and build defenses together.

A title that has earned its fame hard

When we say that it is one of the most played games on Steam, we do not say it to attract attention: among the best of 2023 on Steam, Sons Of The Forest takes second place as one of the most popular games of the year depending on the maximum number of simultaneous players.

The game also made history at the beginning of the year: Sons of the Forest managed to take away Starfield's most desired game title on Steam following the release of Hogwarts Legacy. And Starfield was the most desired game of the year! Without a doubt, Sons Of The Forest has earned its place in 2023, and rightly so.

A must for horror lovers

Sons Of The Forest is an experience that immerses you in a world of terror, survival and constant tension. With its current offering on Gamivo, it's the perfect time to join the thousands of players already fighting to survive in this hellscape.

Prepare to make difficult decisions, face unimaginable horrors and build your path to survival. Are you ready to face the challenges of Sons Of The Forest? The offer is there, and so is the challenge. It's time to show what you're made of.

