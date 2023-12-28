In addition to the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy X Family, the fall anime season has given us one of the most surprising series of the entire year: Freeze. The story of the elf mage who defeated the Demon King has captivated everyone thanks to her care in each frame and her spectacular animation.

After almost 30 chapters, the series says goodbye to an almost impeccable first part, but it seems that it will be more of a break than a goodbye. Through a spectacular trailer, we have learned that the second batch of Frieren episodes will arrive this Christmas, specifically on January 5, through Crunchyroll.

In total, the first season of the series will consist of a total of 28 episodes, somewhat longer than a standard season anime, and is planned to conclude in the spring season. The success of Freeze It is not surprising, since two key factors have influenced its great reception: the animation studio and its director.

On the one hand, we have Madhouse, one of the most prestigious studios in Japan, responsible for high-caliber series such as the first season of One Punch Man or Hunter x Hunter. On the other hand, we have its director, Keiichiro Saitowho was in charge of Bocchi the Rock, so it was to be expected that he would handle a work of this caliber perfectly. It is expected that starting with the second season (if it happens), the pace will slow down considerably, since the manga is still in publication and so far only has 112 chapters.

