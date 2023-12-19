Between the legendary seventy-year-old radioactive saurian and Miyazaki's latest, the news coming from the US box office in the last week was surprising: in its opening weekend, 'Godzilla Minus One' reached third place at the box office , something unusual in a film of these characteristics and competing head to head with 'The Boy and the Heron', the latest from Studio Ghibli. With both in the highest positions at the American box office, There is a situation of temporary Japanese invasion rarely seen.

In its second week of release in the United States, 'Godzilla Minus One' had already become the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time in the country. 17 million dollars in revenue that rivals the 23 he raised in his country of origin. The film cost 15 million dollars (or even less, if we look at the statements of its director and screenwriter Takashi Yamazaki), a trifle if we compare it to the no less than 100 million that Legendary's Monsterverse films cost.

But this film is of a completely different species. Of course, We have a lizard of insane dimensions trampling on buildings (and people) and wreaking havoc. We have tremendous scenes of masses of citizens fleeing in terror, trapped in rubble, making pathetic efforts to step on the accelerators of their little vehicles to escape the devastating power of the monster.

But there is no wrestling with giant apes, no three-headed dragons, no robots created as a countermeasure to slap fights against Godzilla. 'Godzilla Minus One' leaves aside the entire kaiju eiga tradition of presenting more or less colorful catalogs of monsters of all types and looks at its origins. Perhaps as a nod to his seven decades of life, Yamakazi's film connects with the first film in the character's history, 'Japan under the terror of the monster'.

The horrors of war

'Godzilla Minus One' not only forms a perfect duo with Ishiro Honda's 1974 classic due to the sobriety of its approach, which leaves out special guests and presents us with the naked confrontation of the monster against humans, with an aesthetic that even replicates the worn celluloid and the ocher chromaticity of other times. It's that also resumes and empowers again the metaphorical component of Godzillawhich had been turned into a muscular pop artifact without much background for too long.

And if in 'Japan under the terror of the monster' Godzilla was a scaly incarnation of atomic devastation, of the pure horror that it meant for a country to face the unfathomable power of atomic bombs, in 'Minus One' Godzilla continues delving into those consequences with a film that takes us back to the effects of World War II, but portraying them at ground level. Devastated cities, families broken forever, traumas of ex-combatants. If Godzilla was the metaphor of the atomic bomb seventy years ago, this time he is the metaphor of the thousand-yard stare. That is, post-traumatic stress disorder.

In this way, 'Minus One' is a replica, a variant of the also superb 'Shin Godzilla', which used the saurian to talk about both the reaction of governments to collective disasters and the physical consequences of atomic horror, turning the kaiju eiga genre into a post-nuclear manifesto of the New Flesh. As Godzilla is inexhaustible, 'Minus One' continues delving into trauma and the icon, becoming – as Jorge Loser said in Espinof – into perfect, sullen (and superior) replica of 'Oppenheimer'

And all this does not mean that in 'Godzilla Minus One' there is no spectacle: the colossal size of the monster and its unmitigated aggressiveness (again Godzilla is the villain of the show, here there is no possible compassion on the part of either side ) gives us visual (and sound) findings as devastating as the use of the rays it expels through its jaws, the fabulous train sequence or all the sequences on the high seas. A spectacle, yes, but one that leaves a taste in the mouth as bitter and bleak as any great war film.

