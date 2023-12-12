For a week, the collaborators of the Russian dissident Alexei Navalny have no longer been able to contact him and have made it known that his name no longer appears in the list of inmates of the maximum security prison not far from Moscow where he was held until a few days ago.

In recent days, the hearings of some trials in which he is involved had been cancelled, in which Navalny has been participating via videoconference from prison for some time now. Until Monday, the facility’s staff had told its lawyers and collaborators that it was an “electricity problem.” On Tuesday 12 December, Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, he wrote however on X (Twitter) that a prison employee had told her that Navalny had “left their facility”, but that he did not know where he had been transferred.

Alexei Navalny is 47 years old and has long been considered the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is in prison on charges that the vast majority of commentators and experts on freedom of expression consider specious, including that of having founded and financed activities and organizations that the Russian authorities consider “extremist”. Navalny is currently charged in 14 trials and could receive up to 35 years in prison, which would be added to those he is already serving.

It’s unclear what actually happened to him. His aides initially speculated that the lack of news had to do with the fact that Navalny had fallen ill in recent weeks due to the poor conditions in which he is detained. However, over the weekend they also began to speculate that he had been transferred to another prison.

In August the Moscow court sentenced Navalny to another 19 years in prison (in addition to the 11 he is already serving) and ordered his transfer to a “special regime” prison, the harshest level in the Russian prison system. According to the Russian Criminal Code, these “special regime colonies” are reserved for those who have been sentenced to life imprisonment or in case of “particular danger of repeating crimes”, a category into which Navalny was included.

Transfers of prisoners to Russia usually take place by train and given the vastness of Russian territory this process can last weeks, during which lawyers and family members are not informed of their location and health conditions. However, at the moment there is no official confirmation that Navalny has been transferred and it is not even known which of the approximately 30 “special regime” prisons in the country he should be sent to.

On December 7, Navalny’s collaborators launched a campaign on social networks to oppose Putin’s candidacy for his fifth presidential term, inviting Russian voters not to vote for him: the following day, December 8, Putin formally announced that he would run. Several of Navalny’s collaborators have hypothesized that these two events could be linked, also because transferring him to such a prison would further limit Navalny’s ability to write or receive letters and have visitors.