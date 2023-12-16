As much as you want to have a premium Smart TV in your home, there are a series of aspects that not everyone takes into account. And it's not just whether it's better or worse, whether it has an LED, QLED, QNED screen that matters… There are other points that can be key. so you can see the screen better or worse from your smart TV.

Although when buying a television you only look at the characteristics to see if it is better or worse, there are other factors that can determine whether you can make the most of image quality. It is clear that the more top it is, the better it will look. There is no doubt about that, however, there are points such as the distance at which you watch the TV, the lighting in the room… that are decisive. Although, in most cases, they go completely unnoticed.

Be careful with lighting

Within the Smart TV market, the truth is that you will be able to find a wide variety of alternatives. No matter how much the features catch your attention, one of the aspects that you should take into account the lighting in which you are going to install the TV.

Although you may not think it is very important, the truth is that it is. And here another factor comes into play: the type of room. It is not the same to put your television in a room full of windows than in a room with just one or two windows. These two details are linked, mainly because natural light will enter and could affect whether the television screen looks better or worse.

In times like summer, when it gets dark later, this will be more noticeable. In others like winter it will not be like that. But, in any case, these two details, both the lighting and the room, are two elements that you must be very clear about. before installing the Smart TV.

As an extra, we advise you to take a look at Smart TV nights. This way, you can look more when it is more exposed to sunlight or the room's own lighting (due to possible reflections such as sunlight). Although, you should also play with the power of the backlight so that the image looks better.

Where are you going to place the Smart TV?

In addition to the lighting and the room in which you are going to install, there are two more aspects What you should know to see your television better than ever. The dimensions of the room in which you are going to place the Smart TV also play an important role. To give you an idea, here is the Minimum recommended distance for a 4K TV:

Over 70 inches at 2.35 meters. 65 inches at 2.25 meters. 60 inches at 2.16 meters.

55 inches at 1.98 meters. 50 inches at 1.89 meters. 45 inches at 1.80 meters. 40 inches at 1.71 meters.

Now, we have to talk about position angle. And within this, where the Smart TV is going to be placed. Especially because not all models offer the same vision. Everything will depend on where you are positioned to see the TV screen.

Surely you have taken a look at the different technologies for smart TV screens: LCD, LED, QLED, OLED… Well, there are some technologies that have a greater field of vision to see the screen better.

For example, with QLED screens the best angle to watch the TV is the center. As you move away from it towards one of the sides, the image quality will be worse. Instead, the OLED panels can be seen in higher quality at angles of up to 84º. And this is something similar to what Smart TVs with IPS LCD screens offer. In this case, keep in mind that models with a VA LCD panel actually offer a smaller viewing angle. So if you take these 4 key details into account, you will be able to enjoy your television to the fullest.