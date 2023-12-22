Thursday's armed attack at the University of Prague in the Czech Republic was carried out by a 24-year-old man who shot and killed 14 people. It is not known what type of weapon the attack was carried out with, but police said the man was legally in possession of eight weapons in total, two of them rifles.

The Czech Republic is the only European country where owning weapons for self-defense is a constitutional right. More generally, it is one of the European countries with the loosest and most permissive rules on the possession of weapons, and this has been a debated topic for some time. According to the GunPolicy website, managed by the University of Sydney and complete with various statistics on firearms in the world, in 2020 in the Czech Republic there were over 1 million firearms in civilian possession (the country has 11 million people). The latest data available on those legally detained are from the Czech Ministry of the Interior and date back to 2015: almost 800 thousand.

Also according to GunPolicy, the number of people killed by firearms in the Czech Republic was 195 in 2019, the latest year for which data is available, and around 170 per year in the previous three years. It means 1.83 people per 100 thousand, almost five times the European average of 0.38.

The request to have a firearm in the Czech Republic must be made to the police, similar to what happens in Italy. The requirements that you must demonstrate that you have vary depending on the type of permit: in general you must not have a criminal record, be in good physical and mental health, know the penal code, the laws on safety and the functioning of weapons. The main difference with other European countries is that in the Czech Republic you can obtain the weapon, and above all carry it with you, without having to demonstrate that you need it for some reason, but simply by making the request and passing a suitability test (very similar to what is also present in other states).

In countries like France or Germany, the request for weapons must be justified in a very specific way, demonstrating that it is a necessity. Once permission to possess it has been obtained, the weapon must then be kept at home, and further permits are required to take it outside, always linked to documented needs. Even in Italy, once you have obtained permission to own a weapon, you need a personal defense weapon license to carry it around. To obtain it you must document your exposure to a risk: for example a particularly high turnover, a dangerous occupation in areas such as jewellery.

There are also European countries where it is extremely difficult to even get permission to own a gun. This is the case in the United Kingdom, where weapons laws are among the most restrictive in the world even for the police: the officers who can have weapons are only a small unit made up of about a hundred people.

Another difference between the Czech Republic and other European countries concerns the duration of validity of the permit obtained. In Italy the purchase permit, one of the two ways to obtain a weapon, lasts one month, while the gun license lasts five years but must be renewed every year. In France the duration of the permit ranges from one to five years, in Germany it lasts up to three years. In the Czech Republic the permit must be renewed every ten years.

By European standards, the laws on gun ownership in the Czech Republic are rather permissive. Obviously things change when compared with much less regulated countries: such as the United States, where the Czech Republic has instead been taken as a model by those who would like to make the rules on weapons more rigid.

– Read also: What are the gun rules like in Italy?

Attempts made in the Czech Republic to limit gun ownership have not been very successful: in 2019 the Czech government tried to oppose, without success, the ban on semi-automatic weapons decided by the European Union. Indeed, it was a 2021 Union directive, to limit and better regulate the possession of weapons, that led to the amendment which included the possession of weapons among the constitutional rights in the Czech Republic.

After that directive was issued, a group of 102 Czech hunters and gun owners signed a petition, later defended by some politicians, to demand the right to own guns for self-defense. The country opposed the European directive by appealing to the Court of Justice of the European Union. The appeal was lost, the Czech Republic adopted the directive, but subsequently an amendment was introduced to the Charter of Fundamental Rights, one of the documents which together with the Constitution expresses the fundamental rights recognized by the local constitutional order.