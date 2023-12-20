There are different two-euro coins that we can end up having in our hands, two-euro coins that belong to the different countries of the European Union and some are commemorative.

The European Central Bank allows each member country to issue up to a maximum of two commemorative coins per yearand there has to be a reason for the reason and that appears exclusively on the national side.

And one of those commemorative coins that Spain will launch in 2024 It is the one that commemorates the 200 years of the National Police Corps.

This commemorative coin of the 200 years of the National Police Corps will be available from 2024, will be limited, and will be valid throughout the European Union.

This is stated in the Official State Gazette where it is described that on the obverse of the commemorative coin the emblem of the Police will appear accompanied by the legend in capital letters “NATIONAL POLICE 1824-2024”, while at the bottom it will read “Spain”. .

As we have mentioned, the European Central Bank states that each country can issue two commemorative coins a year, and that the distinction is made up of the commemorative motif that appears on the national side.

It is worth clarifying, as you have already found out, that only the two euro coin can be minted as a commemorativeand not the others.

Furthermore, these commemorative coins, which are also issued by other member countries, are valid throughout European territory, so they are obviously worth collecting as legal tender.