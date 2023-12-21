As current mobile phones have grown in specifications, multitasking has become common for a large number of apps. They allow us to use several of them simultaneously, depending on the size of our screen and the possibilities of our terminal. The latest change in Google Chrome is oriented in this direction: activating the possibility that our tabs become floating and we can access them regardless of the screen we are on at that moment.

This is not the first time we have seen similar behavior in Google Chrome when we are watching a movie on Netflix or a video on YouTube, for example. However, this is the first time that the tabs can assume this position, without the need for multimedia content to be played in them. We tell you all the details.

Floating tabs in Google Chrome

Although this new functionality has not yet been officially published by Google, the user has been @AssembleDebug through his X account the person in charge of sharing this news. From now on, every time we are consulting a tab and want to change applications, the tab will remain present on our screen in the form of a card until we decide to interact with it again. Either to be able to consult the content again more quickly or to close it. All of this with very good fluidity, as we can see in the shared video, and the entire process is very intuitive.

Contrary to what usually happens when other functionalities of this type are incorporated, in this case this new functionality is available to all Google Chrome users. Although, to do this, we have to make some changes to our configuration menu to be able to start enjoying it.

Update your browser

The first thing we have to keep in mind is that this new functionality is only available, for now, on Android. Therefore, we must go to the Play Store and download the latest version, which will be version 120. Once downloaded, open any tab and enter the following URL: chrome://flags.

When you are in the options menu, look for the following: cct-minimized. And, immediately after, select its corresponding drop-down menu and click on: Enabled. Once you restart the computer, you will be able to see how every time you visit a new custom tab, an arrow-shaped button will appear pointing downwards in the upper left.

As we have already mentioned previously, it should be noted that, for now, we can only use this function in personalized tabs. That is, those that are opened from any other application, such as Instagram or Telegram, for example. The idea is that we can continue consulting the source application, while having the background tab accessible at any time to search for more information on a specific topic. It remains to be seen if in future updates this interesting functionality will be available in the rest of our tabs.