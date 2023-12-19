December 18 was a bad day. Dozens of international organizations had warned that models indicated that the current El Niño was going to be more intense than expected. They had also warned that it was going to hit us hard throughout the northern hemisphere winter.

However, we remained hopeful. On December 18, that hope ended.

A very intense blow… The NOAA, like every month, updated the El Niño diagnosis with the latest available data and it was confirmed that the scenario of facing a “historically strong” event is becoming a reality. For the first time, the odds of that being the case are greater than the odds of the opposite. A historic intensity is now taken for granted.

…but short. That is, perhaps, the only good news. According to NOAA data, El Niño is confirmed to last through the winter, but it is not likely to reach the summer. In fact, with a little luck, we will have La Niña with us at the end of summer.





What does this all mean? What we know as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (or ENSO) is a cyclical (although somewhat irregular) climate phenomenon that has large effects on the global climate. During the warm phase (during El Niño itself — what affects us right now), the lack of trade winds to cool the surface causes the temperature of the Pacific waters to skyrocket.

And that, to a greater or lesser extent, alters all the Earth's weather systems: the clearest “symptom” is that thermometers across the planet are shooting up, but the variability is enormous.

As explained from AEMET“El Niño, through different atmospheric teleconnections, gives rise to drier than normal conditions in certain parts of the world; while in others it causes more precipitation. Some countries have to deal with significant droughts and others with torrential rains” .

El Niño translated into dollars. A few months ago, a Dartmouth College research team estimated that after the 1982-1983 El Niño, the financial effects were felt for more than half a decade. They estimate that there were losses of 4.1 billion dollars. The 1997-1998 El Niño, for its part, caused damage to global economic growth of around $5.7 trillion.

We are talking about 3% of the US GDP between 1988 and 2003 (although in countries like Ecuador this damage exceeded 10% of their gross domestic product). But we already knew this. The news today is that it seems that the current El Niño wants to measure itself in intensity with those two historical events.

There's nothing to do? Not quite. The truth is that we still have some bullets in the chamber. Just because El Niño is “historically strong” does not mean that its local impacts are. That is, we still have hope that the main problems do not hit the world population (and in a global economy already affected by the pandemic and all subsequent wars).

And, in addition to hoping we get lucky, we can prepare. Countries like Ecuador, Chile or Peru have been planning for months to adapt infrastructure to what is coming. Key points for the world economy (such as the Panama Canal) are working at full speed so that the impact is as small as possible. However, there are still too many unknowns to clear up.

