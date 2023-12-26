On January 20, 2015, the Venezuelan rapper known as Canserbero was found dead. His body had received several stab wounds and had been blown out of a window. The initial cause seemed to be suicide; however, An investigation by Venezuelan intelligence concluded with the confession of the murder by his former manager, Natalia Améstica.

Tirone José González, alias “Canserbero”, was one of the most important musicians in Latin America when His manager drugged him and took the lives of him and his friend and producer Carlos Molnar. According to the researchers, The events occurred in the following way: The two victims were drugged by Améstica and stabbed to death. After having killed both of them, the criminal called her brother to help her turn the crime scene into one that looked like a fight between a musician and producer, which evolved into murder and suicide.

The idea of ​​throwing the body out the window came from the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, who, in complicity with Améstica, sought to hide the crime.. Once the authorities arrived, in this case the Scientific, Criminal and Criminalistic Investigation Corps, Guillermo Améstica offered 10 thousand dollars to finish fixing the scene.

The Améstica brothers, four ICPC agents, two chief inspectors, a detective, two officers and the forensic doctor have been arrested in this case. who was in charge of performing the autopsy of both bodies.

