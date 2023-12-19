Pasapalabra has started in this program with the Blue Chair. Moisés did not manage to avoid the test in the past Rosco, when he played the comeback against Óscar in two answers. The 22 successes of his rival were unattainable, even though the Madrid native also made a mistake.

In this way, Moisés has to earn playing his 148th program against the new candidate. This is Ernesto, from Madrid and a Foreign Service official. Furthermore, precisely because of his work experience abroad, he wanted to send a double message: of gratitude to Pasapalabra and of vindication of the Spanish language.

“I have to congratulate this program for the support and boost it gives to the Spanish language,” he expressed. In addition, it has been extended to all followers of the contest, especially those who live outside of Spain.

On the other hand, he has made a great plea in defense of Spanish: “It is a fundamental value that we have: it is the second mother tongue, the third most spoken language in the world and it is a treasure that we have to value what it deserves.” For this reason, he believes that Pasapalabra “does a very important job.” Discover his message in full in the video!