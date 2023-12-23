What would you do if you had the person who ruined your life in front of you, knowing that nothing would happen to you? Would you finish his? Well, that is the moral dilemma that Predestination poses to us as soon as it begins, a exceptional science fiction film directed and written by brothers Michael and Peter Spierig, with a plot based on the story All You Zombies by Robert A. Heinlein, and which you can now watch streaming.

One of the most important aspects of this impressive feature film is that Its plot revolves around time travel.. The protagonist is a special agent played by Ethan Hawke, who works for a secret government organization that is dedicated to making time jumps backwards in order to prevent dangerous criminals from committing terrorist acts. That's what he tries to avoid with an evil individual known as the Failed Terrorist.

However, the agent fails to fulfill his mission and suffers a terrible accident to his body. Even so, this does not stop him from wanting to try again to achieve his goal, which leads him to the 70s. There he meets a client who tells you a simply extraordinary story and that will be the one that completely changed the destiny of the film from that moment on.

To tell any more detail is to spoil everything that happens, so the best thing is that you see this spectacular film that will keep you glued to the screen for the hour and a half that it lasts, during which it deals with topics such as gender identities, solipsism and with temporal paradoxes involved. Even so, one of the most shocking points of all is its plot twists and its endingwhich will undoubtedly leave you speechless.

In another vein, Predestination It received very good reviews when it was released in 2014, and was awarded several awards for its cast, editing and script, something deserved for the originality it presents and which will undoubtedly not leave you indifferent.

Ver Predestination en streaming

Those of you who do not have a Netflix subscription can also choose to rent Predestination on Google Play for 1.99 euros or on Prime Video and Rakuten TV for 2.99 euros. Another option is to buy it directly, in which case it will cost you 5.99 euros on Google Play and Rakuten TV or 8.99 euros on Prime Video.

In VidaExtra | This epic sci-fi film is also a space odyssey of cosmic proportions. Don't miss Sunshine streaming

In VidaExtra | This disturbing science fiction film is pure suspense with a tremendous ending and you can watch it for free. Don't miss The One I Love streaming

In VidaExtra | It is one of the best dystopian science fiction films of the decade, where love is mandatory. It's called Lobster and you have it streaming