Since Dragon Ball It began its journey almost 40 years ago and has not stopped accompanying us with dozens of issues of its manga, hundreds of chapters of the anime series, a multitude of movies, merchandising products and has also had a long list of video games, including Dragon Ball FighterZ. the best that has been published to date.

Arc System Works, the creators of Guilty Gear or BlazBlue, among many others, are responsible for this excellent fighting title that you can now play whenever you want if you are subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra o Premium. Those who are signed up for the Sony service can access its download through the PlayStation Store and thus enjoy this excellent game on PS4 and PS5.

The fights he presents are tremendously spectacular, especially because at all times It seems like you are watching an episode of the anime series for its fidelity in the character animations, its special attacks and the impressive sequences that never stop parading on the screen. In fact, if you are fans of the saga, you will constantly feel a tremendous feeling of nostalgia.

In these frenetic fights it is possible to choose all kinds of characters, including the most common ones, such as Goku, Vegeta or Piccolo, as well as the biggest villains of the series, including Frieza, Cell or Buu. But if there is one that stands out among all of them, it is Android 21, a totally new character and one of the main ones in the story mode.

Even so, if its base template falls short, you can also expand it with the different downloadable content that has been published. Ultimately, you will have entertainment for these Christmas holidays between its different game modes, regardless of whether you are one of those who want to play alone against artificial intelligence, against your friends or dare to stand up to the rest of the world.

