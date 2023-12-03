Players in Brazil harshly criticized Xbox at the end of last October, after the brand imposed a sudden and pronounced price increase on its Xbox Series S console. The anger of this movement was such that the complaints reached the ears of the head of Xbox, which has just stood up for justify the increase.

In case you don’t know, as part of the price change to some of its gaming products in some regions, Xbox announced that the price of the Xbox Series S in Brazil would go from R$2649 to R$3599; that is, an increase in just over 35%which would be equivalent to going from $9,297 MXN to $12,632 MXN, arguing a “best cost-benefit in games“.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Why did the price of Xbox Series S skyrocket in Brazil?

Phil Spencer was part of CCXP 2023 and took the opportunity to participate in interviews. The manager was not spared uncomfortable questionslike the one they did around the recent 35% increase in the brand’s less powerful but cheaper console.

Spencer said he was aware of the anger and acknowledged that it was a regrettable move, since “price increases will never be positive“but he confessed that it was something”very challenging“maintain the original price for so long.

“It’s not something we like, we want the price to be as affordable as possible and that’s why we kept it as long as possible 2 years after launch, to make it viable for consumers who wanted a Series S,” said the manager.

The Xbox Series S rose in price in Brazil because Spencer wants the brand to be sustainable in the long term

Phil Spencer wants the Xbox business to be profitable in the long term in Brazil

While Spencer mentioned that Xbox wants to offer a fair price and respect the consumer, he also indicated that he has a goal of making the brand profitable; In other words, with the original price that the system had in Brazil, the business was not sustainable; In fact, even with the increase, Microsoft’s profit margin for Xbox consoles sold in Brazil is “the smallest in the world“.

“It won’t be my ‘big moment’ on stageI know, and I hear people’s comments, how they feel at a time when consumer electronics are already expensive here because of the tax situation, and we raised a price and created this. Concern. We heard this concern and I return with mine: I need to run a good business here“Spencer commented.

In case you missed it: Brazilian players blamed Mexico for the price increase of the Xbox Series S.

The executive then said that it is because of conditions like this that he looks for different ways for people to play in the Xbox ecosystem and mentioned as an example the extension of PC y cloud gaming.

“For me the most important thing is that pricing occurs in a way that makes us viable here in the long term” Spencer mentioned. “I need to make sure that my commitment to consumers here is a good price” (via Flow Games).

What do you think of Spencer’s response? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Xbox by visiting this page.

Related Video: Xbox Series S – Spot Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News