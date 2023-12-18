My parents have experienced so many technological changes that, over time, they have become stuck in a comfort zone. That is why little by little I have managed to get them to learn and adapt to many of the devices that we are seeing evolve over the years. It has not been a bed of roses, well The comfort of what is known usually has more weight than what one does not know. But as I say, little by little, and with some devices and accessories that I have been buying for them, I have managed to get them to adapt.

Echo Dot 5th generation





Taking advantage of the fact that my mother was looking for a speaker to listen to music, I recommended the 5th generation Echo Dot (26.99 euros), which is the one that I usually use daily for many other functions beyond being a simple speaker that plays music. Over time, both my father and my mother, I explained to them what they could do with Alexa.

Currently they use it, above all, to play music, make the shopping list —this way, from the phone, they can see what they have to buy and do not always depend on carrying the note with the shopping list—, play Akinator and know information relative to the weather, to that of a certain actor or actress and even to know the most important news of the day.

Fire TV Stick





Explain what Netflix is ​​or what streaming platforms are two people who have spent a large part of their lives with two television channels It was not easy at all, especially to make them see that not everything boils down to watching the content that they “show on TV.” They had been limited for years to what they broadcast on television or what they found on YouTube, and for this I bought them the 2021 Fire TV Stick (44.99 euros).

I recognize that they have had great patience, because on many occasions I have “forced” them to watch movies and series, which I know they will like, on streaming platforms so that they can see everything they can offer. Over time they have adapted quite well. and above all, they take advantage of the Amazon accessory during lunch and dinner times. In addition, since they already had the Echo Dot 5, they became familiar with access to Alexa and everything they could do, in this case, from the Fire TV Stick.

TP-Link Tapo P110





Smart plugs have greater utility beyond turning lamps on or off. Although it is mainly the use that I give to TP-Link Tapo P110 (13.90 euros), and it is the one that I have taught my parents, I have basically recommended it so that they have greater control over which devices are on and which are off.

My parents live in a city with an extreme climate: in summer it is very hot and in winter it is very cold. Especially for the winter, they have found in the TP-Link jacket a great use for Avoid leaving appliances on, such as the brazier..

Mercusys Halo H50G (3-Pack)





The quality of the Internet at my parents' house has always been very bad. Except in two or three rooms, with WiFi they only reached an average of 8 Mb/s, so if they wanted to access the Internet, download files or use devices like the Fire TV Stick, they were quite limited. After considering different options such as buying a router – they have always used the ones offered by the operator – in the end I decided to buy a WiFi Mesh from them; specifically the Mercusys Hello H50G (99.90 euros) in a pack of three nodes.

I didn't know if it was going to work for them until I installed the three nodes, and the result couldn't have been better. Not only has WiFi and Internet stability improved considerably, but they now have a speed more than 200 Mb/s. In addition, I took the opportunity to install one of the nodes next to his desktop computer, since the router is on the other side of the house and passing a cable through the narrow tubes so characteristic of old houses was something that, both my father Like me, we didn't want to experience it again.

Mercusys HALO H50G pack of three units

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus





The first and only tablet that entered my parents' house was a very cheap model that lasted just over a year, since the battery swelled so much that it even broke the screen. Since then, they had always wanted to have a tablet to watch different content while they ate or had dinner or to watch a YouTube video before going to sleep, so last Black Friday I bought them the tablet that I have: the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd generation (179 euros), although in this case with the Snapdragon SDM680 processor.

Both the way my parents use the tablet and the way I use it is the same: watching content on YouTube and streaming platforms. It is ideal for this, since it integrates a 2K screencomes with good Dolby Atmos compatible speakers and has recently been updated to Android 13.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 2023

POCO X5





My parents' generation spent many years without phones, so, at least my parents, have always prioritized those cheap phones that were useful for little more than calling and using WhatsApp. Little by little they have been opening up to more possibilities, but always maintaining a limit on the price of phones of 200 euros.

Since my mother uses the phone more than my father, I also took the opportunity on Black Friday to buy her the POCO X5 (238.45 euros) in its 256 GB configuration. A phone that has helped you have a intuitive customization layera large storage capacity – no more constantly deleting WhatsApp videos – and the games now run smoother and much better.

In addition, this specific phone has a good battery, 33W fast charging, a side fingerprint reader and a good Full HD+ screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is something that, until now, I had not had in a phone. .

Redmi Buds 3 Pro





In order not to make a mistake when recommending Bluetooth headphones to my father, I have always bought him the ones I had at the time. Until a few months ago, I had the Haylou GT1 Pro because both he and I really liked their charging case, which offered approximately one or two weeks of autonomy, depending on use. But, taking advantage of the fact that it was damaged, for his birthday I bought him the Redmi Buds 3 Pro (46.98 euros), headphones that I ended up buying too.

The Redmi Buds 3 Pro do not have as much autonomy as the Haylou headphones, but in exchange they have good active noise cancellation (ANC)—something my father had not tried until now—and they integrate very well with Xiaomi phones, allowing each parameter of the headphones to be easily customized and configured. Furthermore, what I did not count on is that they are very comfortableand so far what my father has liked the most is that he has not dropped any of the headphones even once.

