Marta Díaz is one of the new contestants who will face El Desafío, a fourth edition that will bring us new, more demanding and impressive tests, which will join the queen of the program, Apnea.

The influencer, like other contestants such as Chenoa or Adrián Lastra, have revealed to us how they are facing this new edition that arrives very soon on Antena 3.

Marta has confessed to us that she was very hooked on the last editions of El Desafío, and that when she was asked to be part of this new edition, she didn't think much about it. The influencer faces a major change, this being her first experience on television.

“It has nothing to do with it,” explains Marta, since her work as an influencer is based on being alone at home with a tripod, and in El Desafío she faces a set, full of people and thousands of cameras. “I'm getting used to it little by little,” she tells us.

Furthermore, the influencer confesses to us that her goal is to have a good time at El Desafío, something that she believes “can be transmitted” throughout the galas. But this jump to television also has something new for Marta: the jury's evaluations.

Although the contestant confesses with a laugh that social networks are also a challenge because one is exposed to people's comments with any publication, it will be the first time that Marta faces a jury who will evaluate her. “Let's see if they behave well,” the influencer asks.

Finally, the contestant reveals who she would bring to the program as a guest. “She's very famous, huh,” jokes the influencer. Who is she referring to? Don't miss all of Marta Díaz's impressions about this new edition of El Desafío, which arrives very soon on Antena 3.