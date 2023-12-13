Ubisoft proposes that we start next year well with a long-awaited return: that of Prince of Persia. There has not been a new installment in this legendary platforming, action and adventure saga since 2010, after the launch of The Forgotten Sands, so there is a great desire to take the leap again.

Although it received criticism when it was presented, in this house we always believed in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

First of all, because it is a project of Ubisoft Montpelliercreators of authentic platform masterpieces such as Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends.

And secondly, because the metroidvania genre fits like a glove for a saga that was born, precisely, as a 2D platformer. And now, after having played a practically final version for more than three hours, I am convinced that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is going to be a great game.

Impresiones de Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown puts us in the role of Sargon, a warrior who belongs to the legendary Persian Immortals. Shortly after beginning the adventure, Ghassan, the Prince of Persia, is kidnapped and taken to Mount Qaf, so the Immortals undertake a rescue mission. But they soon discover that there Time flows like an ocean in the storm…

I was able to start a game from the beginning of the adventure, so what I bring you today are some impressions of the first hours of play. And the first thing I noticed as soon as I took the controls is how satisfying it is to control Sargon.

Ya time to run, jump, attack, counterattack or slide us, the control is a real marvel. And this is especially notable if we take into account that the game session took place remotely, so there is always a slight delay in the response. To give an example, it reminded me of the fluidity of controls and movement of Metroid Dread.

I was very pleasantly surprised with the combat system. From the beginning, we have access to several movements that allow us to lift enemies into the air and that can be easily chained with Sargon's rest of his attacks to create combos that are as useful as they are attractive.

I am convinced that fans of action games with very elaborate systems, like the Devil May Cry saga, are going to surprise us with real wonders. Because has enormous potential.

And here we are talking about the first hours of the game, because like in any good metroidvania, as we advance we unlock new abilities that increase the possibilities, such as a bow that is also a chakramand which is useful both when fighting and solving puzzles.

The combat of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown places special emphasis on parry, so lovers of games in which this mechanic plays a leading role (Sekiro, Wo Long, Lies of P) will feel at home. In fact, one of the things I liked the most was the call vengeful counterattack.

Enemy attacks sometimes glow yellow; If we manage to parry these movements, a brief, stylish and spectacular sequence is activated in which we see Sargon defeating the enemy. The best of all? Each type of enemy has its own vengeful counterattack. And you can't imagine how satisfying it is to do them.

I was also very surprised how well measured the difficulty is: At the beginning of the game, three or four hits were enough to put Sargon on the ropes. And this caused it to end up on the Game Over screen on quite a few occasions.

But at no point did I find it frustrating, rather the opposite: as soon as I died, I ran back to try again (and yes, we are talking about the 'warrior' difficulty, which would be the equivalent of normal).

This also made the boss fights were a real blast. I was able to fight the famous manticore (which I'm sure you've seen in the trailers) and I left the encounter with my pulse racing and a great feeling of satisfaction.

In addition to the difficulty selector, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown gives us the choice between two modes: exploration and guidance.

The exploration mode is undoubtedly the one we should choose if we like good metroidvania, because The position of the next main objective and closed and open routes are not indicated on the map.resulting in an experience that, as its name suggests, relies heavily on exploring.

I was playing in this mode and it was truly wonderful. I had several routes to explore at all times, the map kept opening and on some occasions I even felt somewhat lost, not having a clear idea of ​​where to go. And in case it's not clear, I say all this as a good thing.

I loved the detail that, like many recent metroidvanias, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown allows you to place markers on the map. But instead of dividing them into markers of different colors or shapes, what we do is take a snapshot of the exact place where we put the markerso that by consulting the map we can know exactly what we need.

Everything indicates that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is going to be a very complete metroidvaniabecause only in these first hours of play I already met a lot of secondary characters, found collectible objects, explored very different areas, participated in optional platform challenges, accepted secondary missions, played with improvement and customization mechanics (there is an amulets system nailed to Hollow Knight)… According to what they told us, his duration will be between 20 and 25 hours.

I also really liked how spectacular it is in general, and especially during the cutscenes and vengeful counterattacks. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has a touch of exaggeration, but exaggerated in a good way, exaggerated Japanese animation level.

Many times we see Sargon or other characters charging their Athra to carry out attacks accompanied by light effects that seem taken from the latest fashionable shonen. And, personally, I think it looks fabulous, because it gives off a lot of style and helps hide the fact that graphically it is not a very powerful game.

It must also be said that I found the soundtrack wonderful. The main theme is one of those that stays recorded after just listening to it once. And throughout the game I was able to hear other truly epic and memorable pieces. Although this should come as no surprise, having Gareth Coker as composer (responsible for the soundtrack of both Ori).

And since we're talking about sound, it must also be said that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has a magnificent Spanish dubbing.

I don't want to say much more because otherwise these impressions are going to become an analysis, but you can see that I came away very excited from this first contact with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. After testing it, I spent several days thinking about the game and re-watching the gameplay. And it may sound like an exaggeration, but Right now it is the game I most look forward to in 2024.

Luckily, we won't have to wait too long, because Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown se lanza el 18 de enero para PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna y PC. And before that, on January 11, we will be able to download a free demo. I'm just saying that it smells classic here.