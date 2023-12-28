Netflix was aiming very high with Bradley Cooper's film, but the results in the catalog are very unfavorable.

It is rare that a film with big names, Oscar aspirations and more promotion than many other Netflix productions does not end up making its way into the Top 10, we are not even talking about crowning it. Curiously, that is something that has achieved Bradley Cooper.

The actor premiered the past December 20th Master, the Netflix film which Cooper directs, co-writes and stars as the composer Leonard Bernstein and that, despite its great aspirations, it has not even made it into the Top 10 on Netflix.

The film has not been unanimously received by specialized critics, since many find it too pretentious or experimental to captivate an audience that prefers the mainstream.

In fact, if yesterday we told you that Rebel Moon, despite crowning Netflix's Top 10, did not have good audience figures in its first three days, Maestro does not manage to sneak into the list having two more days to accumulate views.

Maestro becomes a hit for Netflix

It's no secret that Netflix likes to shell out large sums for movies that bring it notoriety and whose results are clearly discernible in the weekly viewing charts.

Original films like Tyler Rake, Agent Stone or Red Alert enjoy large budgets, but they also offer more than acceptable figures when they reach Netflix.

What a Master, with an estimated production budget of about 80 million dollarsdid not even manage to enter the Top 10 in its premiere week, which has already been weak on all fronts. It is not good news for Netflix.

Things may change in its second week, but it seems difficult for Maestro to report figures that will compensate for that budget, and it remains to be seen if he manages to win any important award at the Golden Globes or the Oscars, which, at least, bring joy to Netflix.