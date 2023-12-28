When we think of a dragon, the image of a scaly monster that comes to mind spits fire while flying and is capable of setting fire to almost anything in its path. Something like what we have seen in the 'House of the Dragon' series. Well, some Japanese researchers have been inspired by this mythological being to create a Dragon Firefighter.

This is a fire extinguishing system designed to help firefighters. As explained in an article published in Frontiers in Robotics and AI, the concept has a four-meter-long hose that can be propelled, change shape and move thanks to water jets that sprout from the center and end of the device to through controllable nozzles.

A dragon firefighter to fight fires from a distance

Dragon Firefighter, its creators explain, is connected to a fire truck with a 14,000 liter water tank. This provides enough supply so that the nozzles can shoot water at a speed of 6.6 liters per second, push the hose up and extinguish the fire. Firefighters, for their part, can be safely meters away from the fire.

The control unit has a screen that shows images from a conventional and a thermal camera installed in the hose head. This way, operators can more easily identify which direction they should steer the Dragon Firefighter. The concept, although promising, is still in full development and could change in the future.





Tohoku University has a research team dedicated to working on systems like Dragon Firefighter since 2016. However, now they have decided to show their most advanced prototype at the same time that they have published the details of the project with the aim that anyone can base themselves on what they have learned to create their own version or improve the existing one.

“We estimate that it will take about ten more years to deploy our robot in real firefighting scenarios,” says researcher Yuichi Ambe. The team will now focus on extending the dragon firefighter's range beyond 10 meters, as well as developing new firefighting tactics. Over time we will know if this project will succeed.

Images: Tohoku University

In Xataka: This Japanese company has created a “Transformer” of 4.5 meters and 3.5 tons. Their target: mega-millionaires