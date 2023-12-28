Queen Letizia returns to television! “Who was going to tell me that after these years that she was 13, 14 and was secretly listening to the Gomaespuma program on Antena3 Radio at dawn,” she said.

Her Majesty surprises the entire country as the guest of honor at “Gomaespuma, El Reencuentro.”

A production for solidarity purposes in which the Queen highlights, once again, the importance of mental health.

“I am here with the Gomaespuma Foundation and with the projects it develops in so many countries, also in Spain, with this program on social and emotional education,” he clarified.

In her two-minute couch talk, Doña Letizia confesses that her admiration for the comic duo is such that they motivated her to study journalism.

“I want them to connect with me like they do with Ricardo Borriquero,” can be seen in the video that has been shared on social networks.

With a casual tone and showing off her innate spontaneity, Queen Letizia jokes with Guillermo Fesser and Juan Luis Cano, whom she affectionately refers to as piglets.

The Queen's friendliness and professionalism in front of the cameras unleash hordes of comments that, attention, even ask that she have her own space on radio or television.

A demonstration that Queen Letizia is also the Queen of communication.