Moon Knight faces two nightmare villains in The Last Days of Moon Knight.

Moon Knight has fought against very powerful enemies

Moon Knight is a hero who has always been on the edge of madness, due to his multiple personality and his relationship with Khonshu, who grants him supernatural powers, but also demands sacrifices and loyalty. Throughout his career, he has had to deal with enemies both human and divine, so he has suffered losses and betrayals that have marked his destiny.

Now, one of Marvel's best characters faces one of its biggest challengesthe Black Specter, a villain who has sworn to destroy him and everything he loves in the world. serie de cómics de The Last Days of Moon Knight. This seems like it will be a story that promises to be epic, dramatic and surprising, so you can't miss it if you are a fan of the character or if you want to discover him for the first time.

The Black Specter returns to make Moon Knight's life impossible

The current arc of the Moon Knight regular series, written by Jed MacKay and illustrated by Alessandro Cappuccio, is titled “The Last Days of Moon Knight” and covers from number 26 (November 2023) until issue 30 (March 2024). In this story, the lunar hero faces a threat that could end his life and the lives of others. all of New Yorkthe Black Specter.

The Black Specter is an old enemy of Moon Knight, who has taken on different identities over the years. The first time that they crossed paths was in Moon Knight vol. 1 #25 (1982), when the Black Specter was Carson Knowles, a former CIA agent who became obsessed with unleashing a nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union. The second time was in Moon Knight vol. 7 #1-6 (2014), when The Black Specter was Ryan Trent, a former soldier who idolized Moon Knight and wanted to supplant him, murdering several criminals and allies of the vigilante. Moon Knight managed to stop him and send him to a high security prison. Finally, the third time is in the present arc, where the Black Specter turns out to be Robert Pleskoa former member of the Shadow Cabinet, a clandestine organization that manipulated global affairs in the dark.

What happened to the Black Specter in The Last Days of Moon Knight?

Moon Knight Vol. 8 #1-14 (2016-2017) tells how Moon Knight dismantles the Shadow Cabinet and Robert Plesko fakes his death in this event. However, Plesko survives and transforms into the Black Specter to destroy New York like revenge with a device called “the Sarnak resonator” that can drive people crazy.

Moon Knight and his team They infiltrate the Black Specter base, where is the device that can destroy the city. But the path is full of traps and enemies that stop them. Moon Knight decides to continue alone, while leaves Tigra hurt and tied to an explosive. She tasks her vampire assistant, Reese, with protecting the Midnight Mission, a place to the marginalized ones he had foundedin case he didn't come back.

Upon reaching the Black Specter, He is surprised to see that it is Ryan Trent., who was supposedly in prison. Trent shoots Moon Knight and reveals that escaped from jail with the help of another Black Specter: Robert Plesko. Plesko appears and also shoots Moon Knight, while activate the bombs that had been placed at the base. Plesko takes off his mask and tells Moon Knight that one of them would die that night and that, if it was him, he would drag the whole city with him.

In the next issue, due out in January 2024, We will see how this deadly battle continues between Moon Knight and the two Black Specters that have emerged so far, which will be a great test for the beloved nocturnal antihero. Without a doubt, this installment seems to be one of the most remembered of the character, thus becoming one of the best Marvel comics.

