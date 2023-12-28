The United States leads the ranking of countries with the most advanced submarines on the planet, an advantage that it has used strategically to achieve enviable naval superiority. It's no secret that nuclear capable vehicles such as those of the Virginia or Ohio class are key in this scenario. However, the US military will soon have a completely new type of ship at its disposal.

Boeing has delivered the first XLUUV submarine to the United States Navy. It is an “extra large” autonomous vehicle that incorporates a wide variety of technologies. The manufacturer ensures that it is prepared to “perform critical long-duration missions” and that it has been designed to achieve maritime dominance in changing environments. Let's see what this new member of the Navy that has been called “Orca” has to offer.

A large, autonomous and versatile submarine

The XLUUV (Orca) is very different from conventional submarines. One of its most notable characteristics is that it is an unmanned vehicle, which means that it does not need sailors on board to operate. Another notable point is that it is completely autonomous. According to Boeing“can operate for months at a time in open, congested and contested waters with little or no human intervention.”

There are no details of the technology behind the autonomous operation of the XLUUV, although we could think that location systems will operate, as well as detect obstacles and threats. It should be noted that we are not looking at a nuclear submarine, but rather a diesel-electric one. That is, the electric propulsion system works thanks to lithium-ion batteries that were previously charged by the diesel engine.





We are, as we say, facing a large vehicle (although smaller than manned submarines). It is 26 meters long and capacity to transport a payload of 8 tons. It is not specified if this model already has attack capacity, but the project contemplates that the XLUUV submarines can launch torpedoes, as well as deploy underwater mines, all housed in the cargo compartment.





It is also expected that this new asset of the United States Navy will carry out surveillance and reconnaissance activities. It should be noted that, although it will operate autonomously most of the time, operators will be able to take control of it at any time. Likewise, their status will be constantly monitored. “This is the culmination of more than a decade of pioneering work,” Boeing said at the delivery ceremony.

The American contractor should have delivered the first XLUUV in December 2020, but the program has faced numerous delays and cost overruns, according to the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO). This week the first of five units arrived, so in the coming months or years we should see more of these autonomous vehicles in action.

