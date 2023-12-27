Other than interrupting agricultural production. The proposal

Information is a precious asset, Gordon Gekko said so and here is what I read in this article published on Affaritaliani.it “The “Christmas gift for Emilian farmers: we pay if you don't produce”. The title also seems very disturbing to me. Let me start by saying that I am not green or an ecologist, but in primary school and at home I was taught to respect nature and for this teaching I thank everyone. Returning to the article we discover that the justification for not producing both in the hills and in the plains is given by these three reasons.



The first: “Contribute to mitigation of climate change and adapting to them, including by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening carbon sequestration, as well as promoting sustainable energy.” The second “Promote sustainable development and efficient management of natural resources such as water, the soil and the air, also reducing chemical dependence”. And the third: “Help halt and reverse biodiversity loss, improve ecosystem services and preserve habitats and landscapes”. All valid reasons and only for the first one could I intervene for information, i.e. the CO2 effect. Leaving aside, just for the sake of the article, that in the Amazon as in the Asian and African forests, cuts continue to be carried out in a savage way, not caring about the populations, fauna and flora, therefore desertifying entire areas as large as Emilia Romagna, just to make profits.

Here we could focus on something simple and practical and that could “replace” the wild deforestation mentioned above with a plant: PAWLONIA (purchase price 5/6 euros per seed or seedling), which is described as follows: “In recent years this tree has become the symbol of the fight against climate change as it is the largest absorber of CO2, it also provides more ecosystem services, thus contributing to the maintenance and restoration of biodiversity (starting from enriching the soil, up to providing nourishment for animals with its edible parts, with its flowers it attracts and bees, its shading favors the establishment of other plant species)”.

It can reach the maximum height of 10/15 meters in about 3 years; if cut it regenerates (4-8 times); climate resistant +45 and -35 degrees celsius; one hectare of pawlonia can make bees produce up to 700 kg. of honey (1 kg of honey varies from 5 to 15 euros), the leaf mass is used to feed livestock; each hectare of pawlonia (about 600 plants) can absorb 1,200 tons of carbon dioxide, i.e. 200 tons per year for every 1/6 of a hectare and producing approximately 8,000/10,000 kg of oxygen per year (one person, with normal activity, consumes approximately 740 kg of oxygen in a year); after 3-5 years, with technical cutting, 700/900 kg can be obtained. of wood and can be used for wood-burning ovens, stoves (reduced into pellets) or to build kitchen furniture etc. (current price per kg. 2/5 euros); pawlonia is not very “appetizing” for woodworms and various parasites; It does not require any particular maintenance except for dry branches etc., you can find the rest on the internet.

For the moment I will stop here and remember that there is, in the headquarters of the Emilia Romagna Region, a sector dedicated only to agriculture, therefore it would be interesting if the workers took PAWLONIA into consideration, perhaps aligning it on the thousands of km of roads, directly in uncultivated lands owned by municipalities, provinces or the Region, in gardens, parks or even by providing it to those companies that would like to be paid by the Emilia Romagna Region. So, instead of spending, you can have an income directly from nature, probably higher than that proposed by the Region. In this way you can be “green”, “sustainable” and well paid. I produced the idea, let's see if it is received. Thank you.

