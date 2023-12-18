loading…

The tactics implemented by the Israeli army were considered wrong and full of deadly traps. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The recently retired British Defense Secretary, Ben Wallace, warned that Israel risks undermining its legal authority to defend itself by carrying out “murderous fury” against the Palestinian people.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Ben Wallace, who stepped down as top defense official in August, said Israel's “genuine legal authority to defend itself is being undermined by its own actions”.

“Netanyahu's mistake was to fail in his (Hamas) attack,” Wallace wrote. “But if he thinks murderous rage will fix things, then he's dead wrong. His method will not solve this problem. In fact, I believe his tactics will fuel conflict for the next 50 years.”

Wallace's comments came after British Foreign Secretary David Cameron called for a “sustainable ceasefire” and warned that “too many civilians are being killed” in Gaza in a joint op-ed with his German counterpart in the Sunday Times.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said she was in Tel Aviv to emphasize the importance of a “new humanitarian ceasefire,” while expressing France's solidarity with Israel following the October 7 attack.

“We need to return to a durable ceasefire – a ceasefire that allows us to seek a ceasefire now, to move towards a humanitarian ceasefire,” Colonna told reporters during a joint briefing with his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen.

“What is happening in Gaza is of greatest concern to France. Too many civilians have been killed… and I repeat that the first ceasefire that occurred allowed for the release of hostages, the delivery and distribution of more humanitarian aid, and the evacuation of the injured.”

Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen rejected the statement, saying “the only reason Hamas agreed to release the hostages was because of military pressure,” and adding, “This is why irresponsible calls for a ceasefire are a mistake.”

“Calls for a ceasefire now are a gift to Hamas, they will not help free the hostages,” Cohen said.