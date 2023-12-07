loading…

JAKARTA – Sheikh Ikrima Sabri is widely known as the Grand Imam of the Al Aqsa Mosque. Due to his great influence, he is often the target of provocative actions by Israeli troops.

Ikrima Sa’id Sabri was born in 1939. According to his history, he was the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine around the period 1994-2006.

Looking at his actions, Sabri is known as a strong opponent of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory. As a result of his influence being considered a threat, he was often detained by the Israeli army.

Israel's Provocative Actions against Sheikh Ikrima Sabri

Israel continues to carry out provocative actions against Sheikh Ikrima Sabri. Recently, they ambushed the Palestinian preacher’s house in Sawaneh, East Jerusalem.

Quoting an Anadolu report, Thursday (7/12/2023), the Israeli army claimed that the building where Sabri lived was an unauthorized construction. Not only that, the related parties also attached a demolition order to the door of the complex in the area.

Then, Israeli intelligence agents also issued a travel ban for Sheikh Ikrima Sabri. Regarding the reason, he is considered to have incited his followers to hate Israel’s right-wing groups.

Looking back, these provocative actions from Israel were nothing new. Previously, Sabri himself was prohibited from setting foot in the Al Aqsa Mosque for several months.

This prohibition was due to nothing other than his activities which were felt to pose a threat. As is known, Sabri himself is very aggressive in opposing the occupation of Palestinian territories, especially the Aqsa Mosque complex which is a holy site for Muslims.

Regarding the series of structured attacks on Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, one of his lawyers gave a possible reason. According to him, Israel deliberately carried out these actions to silence the Grand Imam of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Moreover, Israel has recognized Sabri’s status as an influential figure. Loud and brave in speaking the truth, he will always be on the front line to protect the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Reflecting on recent events, it is not impossible that Sheikh Ikrima Sabri will have other provocative actions of a more violent nature in the future.

