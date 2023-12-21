loading…

Israeli soldiers are in the Gaza Strip. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of ground operations against the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip has risen to 137 soldiers.

The Times of Israel newspaper reported this on Thursday (21/12/2023), citing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“The IDF announced three more soldiers were killed in ongoing fighting with Hamas in northern Gaza, bringing the total number of Israeli soldiers killed in ground operations to 137,” the newspaper wrote.

On October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing more than 1,200 people and kidnapping around 240 others.

The Hamas attack was in retaliation for the killing and arrest of thousands of Palestinians as well as the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Israel launched a brutal offensive, ordering a total blockade of Gaza and launching a ground offensive into the Palestinian enclave with the aim of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing hostages.

The Israeli colonial regime has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children.

On November 24, Qatar brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas regarding a temporary humanitarian pause and exchange of some prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and ended on December 1.

(she)