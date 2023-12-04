loading…

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system crashed again against rockets from Gaza. Missiles from the Iron Dome actually hit Tel Aviv. Photo/via Middle East Monitor

TEL AVIV – Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system crashed again when countering the threat of a number of incoming rockets. Instead of shooting the attacking rockets, the missiles from the Iron Dome actually hit the area in Tel Aviv.

The video of the failure of Israel’s defense system has gone viral on social media and has become the subject of ridicule by many people.

“Recent footage taken in Tel Aviv shows a crash on the Iron Dome interceptor. The missile went awry, fell and hit a nearby location. Israeli forces have announced that they are conducting an investigation into the matter and said it may be due to technical reasons,” Middle wrote East Monitor in its report, Sunday (3/12/2023).

Instagram users poked fun at the failure of the Iron Dome missile system.

Account user syafiq_asadur commented: “Iron Dome is anti-Semitic!”

Meanwhile account user carinals_ commented: “Betrayed by his own technology.”

Next, account user allen.ja wrote: “New technology—Karma missiles.”

There are also social media users who hope that the Iron Dome missile will fall on Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

This Iron Dome failure incident comes just a month after a similar defensive weapon malfunctioned, where a missile fired to intercept an incoming rocket actually hit a medical facility in the city of Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv.

Iron Dome uses MMR Radar to detect the trajectory of incoming enemy rockets. Once detected, the system’s command and control center quickly assesses the rocket’s path and projected area of ​​impact.

This then determines whether the enemy rockets pose a threat to populated areas.

When a threat is identified, the command center orders the launcher to fire an interceptor missile, hopefully precisely targeting and neutralizing the incoming threat in the air.

Most importantly, Iron Dome’s artificial intelligence can differentiate between harmless rockets and rockets that endanger human lives, thereby ensuring efficient resource allocation.

