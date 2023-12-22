loading…

Elite Israeli troops from the Golani Brigade withdrew from Shujaiya, Gaza, Palestine on the grounds of lack of sleep and needing rest. Photo/Aljazeera.net

GAZA – Israel has withdrawn elite team 13th Battalion Golani Brigade from Shujaiya battlefield, Gaza, Palestine. The Zionist army argued that they lacked sleep and needed time to rest.

The 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade is an elite force that suffered heavy losses after seven personnel, including two high-ranking officers, were killed by Hamas forces in Shujaiya on 12 December.

The victims included 13th Battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Tomer Grinberg and head of the Golani Brigade forward command team Colonel Izhak Ben Basat.

Before he died, Grinberg was filmed gathering his troops in the northern Gaza Strip, promising them victory. Battalion 13 also lost Major Roei Meldasi, a company commander in the same massacre at Shujaiya.

Nine days after the historic ambush and massacre that destroyed soldiers and officers from the 51st and 13th Golani Battalions, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) decided to pull out the battered 13th Battalion from the Gaza Strip.

“To regroup and rest,” wrote Zionist media, Channel 12, in its report Friday (22/12/2023) citing the soldiers' reasons.

According to the report, the elite Israeli troops will only be given 48 hours of rest before being redeployed to Gaza.

It is worth noting that Israeli paratroopers will also withdraw from the Gaza Strip, for the same period of time.

Interestingly, the IDF allowed the paratroopers to rest for a while, after the families of the occupation soldiers criticized the Israeli military command for their extended deployment.

The Channel 12 report also describes letters sent by elite Israeli soldiers to their families, in which they discuss the difficult conditions they face, including “sleep deprivation”.

In its aggression, the IDF relied heavily on the Golani Brigade battalions to achieve what they considered “victory”.

The Golani Brigade suffered heavy losses in Shujaiya during the 2014 war, where 13 of its elite soldiers were killed by Hamas forces. Hamas then immortalized this moment by erecting a statue, which was recently destroyed by IDF soldiers.

