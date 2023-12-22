loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with soldiers from the Golani Brigade. Photo/X

GAZA – The Israeli army said Thursday it was pulling the Golani Brigade out of the Gaza Strip. What does it mean? What does it mean that Israel is pulling the Golani units out of Gaza?

Just a day after the Israeli army's announcement that it had achieved 'operational control' in Gaza's Shejaiya neighborhood, the Israeli army on Thursday said it was pulling the Golani Brigade out of the Gaza Strip.

Are These Two Events Related?

Yes. Israel made the announcement it had achieved some sort of control over Shejaiya to lessen the shock of the news that its most elite fighting force had been defeated, forcing an early retreat.

Who Really Got Pulled Out?

Al-Jazeera and other news networks quoted the Israeli army as saying the Golani Brigade was being pulled out, while others said certain units in Golani and other elite military units were being withdrawn.

Is This Important?

No. In any case, Israel's military withdrawal from Gaza reflects the heavy losses that Israel's main fighters have suffered at the hands of the increasingly powerful and growing Palestinian Resistance.

What is the Golani Brigade?

Military expert Major General Fayez Duwairi told Al-Jazeera that the Golani Brigade is one of the Israeli military's most specialized forces, consisting of eight battalions namely four tank battalions, two infantry battalions, one paratrooper battalion, one artillery battalion, as well as supplies and maintenance operations .

The brigade was formed in February 1948 during the Zionist ethnic cleansing of Palestine. They have participated in all of Israel's major wars against Arab countries.

In 2014, the Golani Brigade suffered heavy losses in the Shejaiya neighborhood. The current battle of Shejaiya was intended to send a strong message that the Golani had succeeded in overcoming Shejaiya's odds.

However, the opposite has happened, because the Golani Brigade has lost dozens of its top officers and officers, forcing the withdrawal of troops announced on Thursday.

Shejaiya is the region where many of Gaza's brave fighters come from. According to history, no kingdom or major military power in the world, from Rome to England, was able to withstand the resistance of warriors in that region.