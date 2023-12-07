loading…

GAZA – Ruthless indiscriminate military attacks Zion Israel has killed 17,177 Palestinians in Gaza since the war with Hamas on October 7.

In fact, 350 people died in just the last 24 hours. This was the announcement by the Gaza Ministry of Health on Thursday (7/12/2023)

Tragically, the ministry said, health services barely function in the northern part of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra made the announcement in a brief press conference from al-Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza.

He said the ministry was immediately working to reopen al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip, located in Gaza City. Some 36 health workers remain detained after being captured by Israeli forces during the two-month war, including the director of al-Shifa Hospital.

A major war broke out in Gaza after Hamas launched a spectacular attack on southern Israel on October 7. The Zionist regime claims that the Hamas attack killed around 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

Since then, the Israeli military has carried out indiscriminate aerial bombings in the Gaza Strip and continues with ground operations to this day.

“Around 46,000 people in Gaza have been injured since then and less than 1 percent have been evacuated via the Rafah crossing to Egypt for treatment,” al-Qidra said, as quoted by Al Arabiya.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Sharia Judge and Advisor for Religious Affairs to President Mahmoud Abbas, Mahmoud al-Habash, said Israel was not waging war against Hamas but against the Palestinian people and that whatever was happening in Gaza was genocide, and a war crime against humanity.

Speaking at the European Summit on Palestine organized by the European Muslim Forum in Istanbul on Thursday, al-Habash said: “Israel’s war is not against Hamas. This is a lie. This is a war against the Palestinian people.”

Speakers at the event called Israel’s war on Gaza a genocide and demanded a permanent ceasefire and an end to the humanitarian disaster.

“Whatever is happening in Palestine is genocide, a war crime against humanity,” Habash said, adding that apart from Gaza, Palestinians were also killed in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

“Hitting mosques, schools, churches is a serious war crime,” he said.

