The actions of the Israeli army are more cruel and cruel than ISIS. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday (17/12/2023) that Israel committed more heinous crimes than those committed by ISIS.

Amirabdollahian said that Israel must pay compensation for actions he considers criminal.

“Hamas is not destroyed after 70 days; Resistance is not disarmed; Zionist military prisoners were not freed through war; “The plan to force the evacuation of Gaza residents did not work,” Amirabdollahian quoted Iran's IRNA news agency as saying.

After mentioning these things, Amirabdollahian stated, “Palestine is now the clear winner in this unequal field.”

Adding to these accusations, Amirabdollahian claimed that war crimes were specifically committed against Palestinian women and children in Gaza.

The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health claims that Israeli forces have killed nearly 19,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

Previously, Pope Francis also expressed his concern over the morality of Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip.

“I continue to receive very sad and painful news from Gaza,” said Pope Francis. “Unarmed civilians are being targeted by bombings and shootings. And this happens even within the compound of the Holy Family parish, where there are no terrorists, but families, children, sick or disabled people, nuns.”

An Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman said the incident referred to by Pope Francis was still under review and he could not immediately comment on the Pope's words.

