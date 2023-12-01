loading…

The three Hamas leaders most feared by the Israeli public. The Zionist military had the ambition to finish them off, but failed to track them down. Photo/BBC

TEL AVIV – Defense Minister Israel Yoav Gallant hangs a poster on the wall of his office in Tel Aviv after the Hamas attack on October 7. It shows a photo of hundreds of Palestinian militant group commanders arranged in a pyramid.

At the bottom are Hamas’ junior field commanders. At the top is the highest command, including Mohammed Deif, the top commander of Hamas’ military wing the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, who is considered the main mastermind of last month’s attack.

The poster was reprinted many times after Israel invaded Gaza in retaliation for the attack on October 7—the faces of dead Hamas commanders were marked with a cross.

However, three people on Israel’s main target list have not been traced, let alone touched. The three: Mohammed Deif, his deputy; Marwan Issa; and operational leader of Hamas in Gaza; Yahya Sinwar.

These three Hamas leaders are the ones most feared by the Israeli public and the Zionist military and intelligence have the ambition to kill them. However, this ambition is far from being realized.

Fighting resumed in Gaza on Friday after a seven-day ceasefire brokered by Qatar failed to be extended.

Reuters spoke to four sources in the region, familiar with Israeli thinking, who said Israel’s attacks on Gaza were unlikely to stop until the three top Hamas commanders were killed or captured.

The seven-week military campaign has killed more than 15,000 people, according to Gaza health officials, sparking international outrage.

The 61-year-old Sinwar, and Deif and Issa, both 58, formed a secret three-member Hamas military council that planned and carried out the Oct. 7 attack.

About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 people were taken hostage in the attack, which was the bloodiest in Israel’s 75-year history.