Israeli troops confront Palestinians in Nablus, West Bank, October 6, 2023. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Israeli colonial forces raided several small towns in the West Bank on Saturday night (23/12/2023) and detained several Palestinians.

Israeli troops raided the city of Bethlehem, the city of Beita, south of Nablus, the cities of Beit Ummar and Sa'ir Karma, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), Al-Jazeera reported.

Confrontations broke out between Palestinian youths and Israeli troops at the entrance to Al-Fawwar camp, south of Hebron, after colonial forces raided the camp.

In addition, fierce clashes occurred between Palestinian Resistance fighters and Israeli soldiers who raided the Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps in the northern West Bank.

Clashes in Tulkarem

The Tulkarem Battalion, which is affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said, “Our mujahideen were involved in fierce clashes with Israeli occupation forces at the Nour Shams camp near Tulkarem.”

The brigade targeted Israeli troops with explosive devices, causing damage to many of the heavy military vehicles that stormed the camp and causing casualties among their ranks.

Meanwhile, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades announced, “Mujahideen participated in confronting the occupation forces that stormed the Nur Shams camp.”

They added that their members fired a barrage of bullets and detonated high explosive devices at Israeli vehicles that stormed the camp.