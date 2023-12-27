loading…

Stripped Palestinians gathered at Gaza stadium. Photo/X

GAZA – Israeli troops arrested dozens of Palestinians in the open field of a stadium in Gaza on Monday (25/12/2023).

The Palestinian was stripped naked and had his hands tied behind his back, according to photos and video footage shared in local media.

‼️FIELD EXECUTIONS, MASS DETENTIONS. Alarming footage of Israeli forces turning a stadium in Gaza into a mass detention camp. The video shows the detention of hundreds of civilians, including women, elders, and BABIES. @EuroMedHR has confirmed that the Israeli forces are… pic.twitter.com/Ab6McpWdPL – Ramy Abdu| Rami Abdu (@RamAbdu) December 25, 2023

Reports said Israeli forces had mistreated residents, including men, children and the elderly, before rounding them up in an open field.

Video footage shows Israeli soldiers, with tanks, aiming their guns at detained Palestinians.

Palestinians were seen entering the field in rows with their hands raised before sitting in their designated places.

The video ends with an image of Israeli soldiers holding a baby wrapped in a blanket.

The video, reportedly taken by an Israeli photojournalist, shows how Israeli forces have turned the stadium into a mass detention center.

