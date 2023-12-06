loading…

Israeli forces claim to have surrounded the location where Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is hiding. Photo/Newsweek

TEL AVIV – The team Israel approaching the location suspected to be the leader’s hiding place Hamas Of Gaza Strip,Yahya Sinwar. This was announced by the Israeli military when they entered the “third phase” of ground operations in the devastated Gaza Strip.

The Chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) General Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, was quoted by The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday as saying that the IDF had surrounded southern Gaza and its main city, Khan Younis, where some top officials said Sinwar was hiding.

However, the Israeli media did not report a definite time limit for capturing or killing him.

“This is (Yahya) Sinwar’s address,” said Halevi in ​​a short clip posted by the IDF to social media as quoted by Newsweek, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

He added that Israeli troops moving through the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas since 2007, were continuing the “third phase” of ground operations in the territory.

The IDF declined to comment to Newsweek regarding reports regarding IDF operations related to the possible location of Sinwar and Khan Younis.

Israel’s ground operation has been underway for weeks, halted briefly by a ceasefire to free Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners earlier this month.

Israeli forces have moved through the Gaza Strip southwards, and Halevi said the IDF is now operating in Hamas strongholds in southern Gaza, such as the town of Khan Younis.

The escalation of military operations in southern Gaza has raised concerns about the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.