Employees at the passenger arrivals entrance at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport. Photo/lleewu/Flickr

TEL AVIV – Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport has placed 600 of its employees on leave without pay due to the brutal war waged by the colonial regime in the Gaza Strip.

The colonial state's bombing campaign in Gaza has weakened Israel's tourism industry, according to the Israel Broadcasting Agency (Kan) on Monday (18/12/2023).

Citing the Israel Airports Authority, Kan reported, “Approximately 600 airport staff have been placed on leave without pay, and the working hours of another 1,000 employees have been reduced by 25%.”

“The Airport Authority held talks with workers in several departments at the airport, during which it announced its decision to place some staff on unpaid leave and reduce the workload of others,” Kan's report said.

According to the report, “Around 4,600 workers work at the airport, but after this decision, only about 3,000 workers will work full time.”

The majority of international airlines have stopped flights to and from the airport since the start of Israel's war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Israel's brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, if the victims still missing in the rubble of buildings are considered dead.

