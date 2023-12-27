loading…

Israeli troops, equipped with tanks are in the Gaza Strip, November 8, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA – The Israeli army on Tuesday (26/12/2023) said it accidentally killed two of its soldiers during a military operation in the Gaza Strip last month.

According to Israeli Army Radio, Israeli tanks saw suspicious movement in one building and decided to open fire on the second floor, resulting in the death of the soldier himself.

It was later discovered that the building was being used as a base by an Israeli infantry commander in the besieged enclave.

Israel has lost 491 soldiers since the start of the latest conflict in Gaza following the Hamas attack on October 7.

In response to cross-border attacks by Palestinian groups, Israel launched air and ground attacks on coastal areas and has since killed more than 20,000 people, most of them women and children.

The onslaught has caused devastation in Gaza, with 60% of the territory's infrastructure damaged or destroyed.

Nearly 2 million people have been forced to flee amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected international calls for a ceasefire. He said Monday, “We will not stop. The war will continue until the end.”

Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and ensure the release of all hostages taken during the October attack.

Some of the hostages returned after a temporary ceasefire in November in exchange for some Palestinian prisoners.

