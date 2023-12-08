loading…

Israeli soldiers pose behind the Chabad House sign at a Palestinian home in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza. Photo/X

GAZA – The Israeli army converted a Palestinian house in northern Gaza into “the first Chabad House in Gaza,” according to a report by The Times of Israel on Wednesday (6/12/2023).

The soldiers, followers of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic Judaism movement, took pictures in the town of Beit Hanoun and the images have now gone viral on social media.

Chabad is considered a conservative sect of Orthodox Judaism whose leaders in Israel have long opposed the creation of a Palestinian state, or territorial concessions to Palestinians.

The sect has a complicated relationship with Zionism, opposing the celebration of Israel’s independence day, singing the national anthem and flying the Israeli flag, but strongly supports the Israeli army.

Chabad Houses are centers that offer kosher food, prayer space, and other religious services to local and traveling Jews.

Figures in the sect have boasted of the possibility of holding celebrations at homes in Gaza, including lighting Hannukah candles.

This move follows several actions taken by the Israeli army during their ground invasion of Gaza, such as erecting menorahs on abandoned buildings and drawing stars of David with their tanks on the rubble of buildings.

More than 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have become internally displaced, fleeing Israel’s brutal bombings and attacks since the war began.

The conflict in Gaza began when a Hamas-led attack in southern Israel killed more than 1,200 people on October 7, 2023.