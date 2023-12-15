loading…

Israeli soldiers arrest and strip Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, December 8, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – A Palestinian civilian detained by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip admitted he was tied with explosives before being forced into a tunnel allegedly used by Hamas.

Hakim, 30, told Middle East Eye that Israeli soldiers used him as a human shield as they searched for Hamas fighters underground.

The Palestinian, who wanted to be identified only by his first name and was released two days ago, said he was one of dozens of men seen in photos and videos tied and stripped naked by Israeli forces.

He explained that an Israeli soldier told him he wanted to send him to his God, before forcing him into a Hamas tunnel.

“He forced me to wear a belt filled with explosives, and attached a GoPro camera to my head and a strap around my waist,” Hakim told MEE.

According to the Palestinian, he was then pushed into a tunnel and ordered to explore it to see if there were any fighters inside.

“They were preparing to blow up the tunnel using my body if the camera on my head showed there were fighters inside,” he explained.

“I was 100 percent sure I was going to be killed at that moment, but then they pulled me out of the tunnel when they didn't find anything inside,” he said.

According to the Judge, a 15-year-old boy also received the same treatment. The boy who was detained with the Judge, survived and was released three days later.