Israeli soldiers often loot Palestinian property. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Not only did they destroy buildings and structures belonging to Palestinians, Israeli soldiers also looted valuables.

These reports should not come as a surprise to the Israeli military. Just a month before the war, the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem issued a report detailing acts of vandalism and looting by Israeli soldiers in various areas of the occupied West Bank.

Usually, when they raid a house, they go inside, put everything upside down, throw whatever is in the cupboards on the floor – food supplies spill out. There was destruction and vandalism. Many Palestinians complained that their money and jewelry had disappeared.

Al Jazeera reported that this is actually nothing new. Now it’s on social media, now it’s widespread and it’s probably increased a lot since October 7th, because now, when the Israeli army is dealing with Palestinians – regardless of their age, their ideology, regardless of whether they’ve done anything or not. no – this is from the perspective of revenge, collective punishment.

The Israeli army holds all Palestinians responsible for the Hamas attack on October 7. Looting and vandalism are also part of these actions to show a lack of respect for Palestinians, for their homes, for their property and act as occupiers who can take anything whenever they want.

Does anyone think that soldiers who are widely publicized on social media will face any investigation or punishment from the military? “If you ask the Palestinians, they will probably say no, because this has been going on and they have complained but nothing has happened,” said Hoda Abdel-Hamid, a journalist with Al Jazeera.

(ahm)